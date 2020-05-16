Ganser, Agnes "Aggie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LODI - Agnes "Aggie" Ganser, age 91, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home. Aggie was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Waunakee, Wis., the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Helt) Ripp. She was united in marriage to Clarence Ganser on May 17, 1949. The couple spent their lives together on their farm in the Township of Lodi.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Aggie is survived by her six children, Linda (Doug) Burgenske, Larry (Deb) Ganser, Sharon (Steve) Derra, Mary Lynn (Albert) Snorek, Kathleen (Steve) Michels and Ronald (Pam) Ganser; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Cyril (Irene) Ripp, George (Donna) Ripp and John Ripp; former sister-in-law, Mary J. Ripp; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, John and Elizabeth Ripp; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Leo) Pertzborn, Betty (George) Marx, Sally (George) Miller, Viola (Don) Mabis and Ann (Don) Woodburn; and sister-in-law, Mary Ripp. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Eleanor Ganser; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVern (Marion) Ganser.

Committal rites will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Lodi at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. A Mass in Aggie's memory will be held at a later date.