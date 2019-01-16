MONONA / CAMBRIDGE—Doris E. Ganiere, age 96, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Home Again. She was born on April 27, 1922, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Anna Hesse. Doris graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee. She married Robert Ganiere on June 1, 1946, at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Doris was a member of Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church. Doris enjoyed singing and was a member of the church choir and Sweet Adeline’s. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, was a great seamstress and she loved to cook and bake. Doris and Bob loved to travel with family and friends. She was an amazing caregiver and loved being with her grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Linda Schedel (Dick Horton), Laura Bond (Kim Wiarda), Karen (Robert) Pertzborn, Karla (Phil) Peck and Julie (John) Gengler; 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and infant son.
A funeral service will be held at MONONA EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
