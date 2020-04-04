Gammeter, Rose M.

Gammeter, Rose M.

{{featured_button_text}}

OREGON—Rose M. Gammeter (nee – Pfister), age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Due to the unusual coronavirus situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Oregon, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to The Rose Gammeter Family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. We encourage you to share online condolences with Rose’s family at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Gammeter, Rose M.

Rose M. Gammeter (nee – Pfister)

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Gammeter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics