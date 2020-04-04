Gammeter, Rose M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OREGON—Rose M. Gammeter (nee – Pfister), age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

Due to the unusual coronavirus situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Oregon, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to The Rose Gammeter Family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716. We encourage you to share online condolences with Rose’s family at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park St. (608) 835-3515

