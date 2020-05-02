Galvin, Daniel Mark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Daniel Mark Galvin, age 65, passed away on April 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born on June 26, 1954, to Richard and Eileen (Bergman) Galvin, was raised in Cottage Grove, and graduated Class of 1972 from Monona Grove High School. Dan took great pride in his work and was widely recognized for his exceptional skills as a dental lab technician. He was an avid reader, especially westerns and mysteries, and enjoyed listening to the Brewers games on the radio.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dan is survived by his brother, Rodney (Sally) Galvin; sister, Ann (Joe) Montano; nephew, Joe (Deborah) Montano, III; and nieces, Wendy (Bill) Rahn, Michelle (Bryan) Colden, and Jamie (Reed Chelberg) Sigsworth, as well as many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda; brothers, Patrick and David; and niece, Christina.

Our gratitude goes out to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving care of our brother, and for the work that they do every day.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Cottage Grove Cemetery alongside his parents and siblings.

The BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of Belleville, Wis. is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Galvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.