LANCASTER—James R. “Jim” Galer, age 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. He was born on Sept. 9, 1955, in Lancaster, the son of Carl and Alice (Napp) Galer. Jim graduated from Lancaster High School in 1974. He furthered his education at University of Wisconsin-Stout and at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore.
Jim was employed as a draftsman for Dairy Equipment Corporation in Madison, and later at Nelson Muffler Company in Stoughton. He was a member of the Lancaster Congregational Church and the Lancaster Country Club. Jim enjoyed Lancaster high school sports, Badgers and Packers games, golfing and bowling. He was proud to have been able to drive disabled veterans through the DAV to their appointments in Madison.
Later in life, after being diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy, which is a form of Muscular Dystrophy, followed by a stroke, Jim became a resident at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
Survivors include his mother, Alice; a brother, John (Phyllis) Galer; a sister, Mary Beth (Phil Schaeffer) Galer; a niece, Kara (Pat) Prynne; a nephew, Kyle Galer; great-nieces, Madeline, Paige, Ainsley and Reece Prynne; and many friends. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Carl.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the LANCASTER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, with the Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a James R. “Jim” Galer Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family. Online condolences at www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.