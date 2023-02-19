Oct. 25, 1944 – Jan. 30, 2023

MADISON — Gail Ann Einum, 78, long time resident of Madison, Wis., died in Park City, Utah, from complications brought on by Lewy Body Dementia on January 30, 2023.

Gail was born October 25, 1944, in Waukesha, Wis., to the late Erich W. and Bertha A. (Thomas) Gretenhardt. She attended Waukesha High School, graduating in 1963. Gail earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, majoring in German, which she also taught for a time at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Gail married Daniel Raymond Einum on December 18, 1965, in Waukesha, Wis. They were married for 57 years until Daniel’s passing on April 6, 2022.

Gail spent the majority of her career at Graber Industries/Springs Window Fashions in Middleton, Wis., hired in 1980, as an accountant and eventually becoming head of payroll until her retirement in 2008. Gail was an avid reader throughout her life and was rarely without some form of literature by her side. She was also immensely proud of her German heritage; in addition to her academic focus as a student and teacher, she spoke the language fluently and even played the accordion in her earlier years.

In her retirement, Gail enjoyed volunteering at the SHA Resale Thrift Store in Madison, helping those who were less fortunate. She also loved spending time with her three adoring grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Bertha; her sister, Lisa Gretenhardt; and her husband, Daniel. Gail is survived by her two sons: David (Pierrette Danieu) Einum of Park City, Utah, and Paul (Cherie) Einum of Northbrook, Ill.; grandchildren: Linus, Park City, Utah, and Julia and Nick Einum, Northbrook, Ill.; and her sisters: Audrey Stark, Oconomowoc, Wis., and Merry Klemp, Waukesha, Wis.

Gail was cremated on February 3, 2023. A celebration of life will take place in Gail’s honor this summer in Madison, Wis., and she will be laid to rest alongside Daniel at Forest Hill Cemetery.

