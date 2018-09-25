JUNEAU—Marjorie A. Gahlman of Juneau, was born to eternal Life, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at the age of 88 years. She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Hustisford, the daughter of Harry and Ermine (nee David) Manning. She was a graduate from Hustisford High School in 1948, and married Donald Gahlman, May 9 1953, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman.
Marjorie was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her five children. She was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Church, a past member of the Altar Society, Christian Mothers and Juneau American Legion Auxiliary. In her spare time, she was a member of Wisconsin Daylily Society and Horicon Marsh Bird Club and Bluebird restoration Association of Wisconsin.
Marjorie is survived by her loving children, Joan (Brian) Steffens, Jane Gahlman, Rita (Kenneth) Goeller, Catherine (Jeffrey) Steele and William Gahlman; her six grandchildren; her brothers, David (Margaret) Manning, Harry (Jeanette) Manning Jr.; her sisters, Marilyn Lien-Hagen and Jean (Jim) Swierzynski. Also surviving are many loving and supportive in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1995; two sisters, Joan and Ruth; and an infant brother Henry.
Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Clyman. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. at church. Interment St. Isador Cemetery, Clyman,
Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.