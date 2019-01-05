MADISON—Fayetta “Famous Fay” “Granny” Gage, departed this life peacefully on, Dec. 26, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. Fay was born on June 16, 1937, to Burl and Margaret Gobin in Boscobel. She graduated from East High School in Madison 1955. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran in Madison in 1951. She married James Gage of Sparta in 1958.
Fay was a bartender for over 35 years at various locations including Tiny’s Tavern, Nobles, Green Derby, Off Broadway, and David’s. Fay was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Gage, Monona, James Gage, Madison, and Susan Blum, McFarland; grandchildren, Tara Blum (Tom) and Jamie Blum (Crystal Peterson), four great-grandchildren, Joshua Schram, Jianna and Jayla Schwersinske and Nevara Blum; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Margaret Gobin; sister, Birlieen Tantillo; husband, James Gage; son-in-law, Philip Blum; and brother-in-law, Tom Tantillo.
A special thanks to Sally Herritz for being such a good friend to grandma and making sure you came to see her every week. Grandma looked forward to those visits. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice and her nurse Dana for taking extra good care of grandma, she appreciated everything you did for her.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a short service from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The Rev. Mae Jean Zelle will officiate, and then a luncheon to follow after the service.
Love you Mom, Grandma and Granny