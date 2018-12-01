BELLEVILLE - Alice M. Gafke, age 76, of Belleville, passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, from Sjogren's which led to her pulmonary fibrosis. She was born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Richland Center, the daughter of Fred and Hilda Goad. She married Howard Gafke on July 2, 1960 in Madison.
Alice was a full-time homemaker raising her four children and kept the home fires burning while her husband Howard was gone weekly as an over the road truck driver. Her energy was spent providing her children with a safe and warm home with plenty of food and unconditional love. She spared her children her lifetime of painful childhood memories by being there for them when they needed her.
Alice was the greatest giver. She gave over ten years of countless hours of time to help her daughter Joan who had multiple lung transplants. She helped her clean the house, run errands for her, cooked and brought food, and spent days and nights at the hospital with her so she wouldn't be alone. She also helped her daughter Susan with her premature twins born at 26 weeks. Helping her take the twins to all doctor appointments and hours of caregiving making them grow big and strong. Alice has also given a lifetime of care to her daughter Claire who struggles with the stigma of mental illness. Mom was her rock and best friend always trying to help Claire seek better treatments and keeping her safe at home and off the streets of Madison.
In her spare time with love of the outdoors, she enjoyed gardening and growing many flowers, which she said was her therapy. She also enjoyed cooking delicious meals and bringing the family together to share them.
Alice is survived by her three children, David (Lisa) Gafke of Verona, Susan (Walter) Steele of Belleville and Claire Gafke of Belleville; four grandchildren, Jake and Nicole Steele, Eric McCarville, and Tatum Wienen; five great-grandchildren, Alana, Hunter, Emi, Takori, and Ellie; two sisters, Elizabeth (Wayne) Kalsow of Markesan and Laura (Joe) Jones of Boscobel; and brother, Larry (Linda) Goad of Madison. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan (Mike) McCarville of Mineral Point.
Mom's wish was to have a private immediate family ceremony to provide comfort for her daughter Claire. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.