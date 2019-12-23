Gaffney, Richard A. "Dick"

Dick graduated from Verona High School. He worked as a salesperson for many auto dealerships and retired in 2002 from Zimbrick Buick. Dick enjoyed vacationing with Dana, golfing and entertaining at their home. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and sitting by the campfire. Most times you could find him putzing around at his property in Adams, where everyone was welcome, or watching a game at Alt’n Bach’s. He was a man that just loved being around people. His family and friends were the most important part of his life.