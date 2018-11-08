BARABOO—Robert James “Bob” Gaedke, age 57, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, of natural causes. Bob, the son of Bill Gaedke, 1924 to 2005, and Betty (Klein) Gaedke, 1926 to 1997, was born July 12, 1961, in Fullerton, Calif.
Bob will best be remembered for his incredible desire to help others. A fellow brother in Christ Jesus, Bob has a new job and a new boss up in heaven.
A Masonic memorial service and celebration of Bob’s life will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at BARABOO MASONIC LODGE 34 F. and A.M., 108 Second Ave., Baraboo, with Master Marty Blake officiating. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until time of service at the lodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, or to the family for funeral expenses would be appreciated. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.