MADISON - Max D. Gaebler, born 1921, in Watertown, died Sept. 7, 2018, at his residence at the Oakwood Village - University Woods retirement community in Madison. The oldest child of Hans and Helen Gaebler, he grew up in a world of German-American free thinkers. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1937, Harvard College in 1941 and The Harvard Divinity School in 1944. Following his ordination at The First Parish in Cambridge in March 1944, he worked for one year for the American Unitarian Association (a forerunner to the UUA) as the Minister to Students in the Greater Boston Area. That year, Carolyn Farr, then a graduate student at Harvard University, visited The First Parish in Cambridge and heard him preach. They were married in February 1945, at the Farr home in Glencoe, Ill.
From 1945 to 1948, he served at the Unified Congregationalist/Unitarian Church in Westford, Mass. From 1948 to 1952, he was the minister at The Unitarian Church in Davenport, Iowa. In 1952, he returned to Wisconsin, serving as the minister at The First Unitarian Society of Madison until his retirement in 1986. Following his retirement, he served as an interim minister at Unitarian-Universalist churches in Adelaide, Auckland, Shaker Heights and Vancouver. He also was a frequent guest preacher at Unity Chapel in Spring Green and The Free Congregation of Sauk City. He was active in denominational affairs, both in the U.S. and internationally, throughout his career. In all his ministries, his wife was an able partner.
His ministry in Madison included a weekly, Sunday morning radio program on WIBA, "Religion for Today," that was heard by many around the state. During his ministry in Madison, he took three sabbaticals-once to establish an office at Unitarian-Universalist headquarters in Boston charged with building and maintaining relations with religious liberals around the World, and twice to serve as a minister for the Frei-Religiöse Gemeinde in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. During his first sabbatical, he had the opportunity to represent American Unitarian-Universalists for a week at Vatican II and interfaith dialogue remained central to his ministry.
He considered civic involvement an important component of his ministry. He worked to build community and believed in strong institutions. Over the course of his career, he was involved in many civic groups and activities, including among others, mental health organizations in Iowa and Wisconsin, Friends of the University of Wisconsin Libraries, the UW Hospital's Medical Ethics Review Board, the Max Kade Institute, the Wisconsin Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Madison Literary Club, the Rotary Club, and the United Way.
He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Gaebler and his only sibling, his younger brother. He is survived by his five children and their families; a sister-in-law; his three nephews and their families; and his domestic partner, Nancy Townsend and her family.
He enjoyed a long and rewarding life, filled with family, friends, and colleagues from around the world. He will be remembered by many for his warm generosity, exuberant smile, snappy bow ties, and constant civility and by his family for many things, including his most excellent Winnie The Pooh voices.
His family wishes to express its gratitude to Oakwood Village, and, in particular, the caregivers of Lilac Lane, for the care they provided during the final years of his life.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at THE UNITARIAN MEETING HOUSE, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, (time yet to be determined).
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to affirm the gift of his life may make memorial contributions to the UW Foundation, the Friends of The Meeting House (which supports the maintenance of the Frank Lloyd Wright building) or another charity of their choice.