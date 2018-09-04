Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY... AT 1240 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER FLOWS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS ON THE EAST SIDE OF MADISON. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM, AND FROM THE RECORD HIGH LEVELS OF LAKE MONONA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1.5 TO 2.0 INCHES OF RAIN THROUGH WEDNESDAY MAY RESULT IN AN EXPANSION OF FLOODING AND MORE ROAD CLOSURES. FLOOD WATERS ARE CURRENTLY AFFECTING SOME ROADS ON THE NEAR EAST SIDE OF MADISON. EAST JOHNSON STREET IS CLOSED BETWEEN NORTH BALDWIN STREET AND FORDHAM AVENUE. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS ONE LANE CLOSED IN EACH DIRECTION. SECTIONS OF NEARBY STREETS ARE ALSO CLOSED. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DON'T DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES ON FLOODED ROADS. &&