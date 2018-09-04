REEDSBURG - Irene B. Gade, age 87, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Fyrl A. and Ruby Mae (Mundth) Reynolds. On Aug. 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lewis A. Gade. This marriage was blessed with four children. Irene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Loganville.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis of Reedsburg; son, David (Mary) Gade of Stillwater, Okla.; daughters, Cynthia Gade of Wonewoc and Julie Gade of Baraboo; grandchildren, Emma and Noah Gade; brother, Eugene (Joan) Reynolds of New Franken; sister, Irma Lyon of Green Bay; brother-in-law, James Tibbitts of Pennsylvania; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her son, Michael L. Gade on Aug. 12, 2004; sister, Shirley Tibbitts; and brother-in-law, Philip Lyon.
Funeral services for Irene will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at ST. JOHN EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, in Loganville, with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Loganville. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME, in Reedsburg, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to St. John Ev. Church, Loganville, or the Sauk County Health Care Center.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.