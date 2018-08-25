NEW GLARUS—A great husband, father and friend is no longer with us. Daniel L. Gabel, 59, of New Glarus, died on Aug. 22, 2018. He was born Sept. 1, 1958, to LeRoy and Joyce (Rice) Gabel. Dan began life in Prairie du Chien and would complete high school in Fennimore. He went on to Madison earning a B.A. in Business Administration from the UW. Dan applied his knowledge working as a sales manager at GTE Directories and later at Seville Corporation, retiring in 2013.
In 1989, Dan met, fell in love with, and married Randa (Richard). Their nearly 30-year marriage resulted in two sons, Nathan and Nicholas, and a lifetime of happy memories. Dan loved hosting parties for family and friends, especially when it involved a theme! He was also an avid reader, biker, putting hundreds of miles on local trails, and hiker. In recent years, Dan developed an interest in rock collecting and lapidary jewelry making, even becoming a member of the Sun City Rock-Hounds.
Dan is survived by his wife, Randa; sons, Nathan and Nicholas; mother, Joyce; brother, Tim (Kari) Gabel; and sister, Patti Federman. He is further survived by his father and mother-in-law, George and Marlene Richard; brother-in-law, Rhett (Lori) Richard; and nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by father, LeRoy; brother, Don; and sister, Michelle.
A remembrance of Dan's life will take place at a later date.