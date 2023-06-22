G. Catherine Atkinson

Dec. 3, 1921 - May 25, 2023

OREGON – G. Catherine "Grandma Stewart" Atkinson, age 101, formerly of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Columbia HealthCare Center in Wyocena.

Catherine was born on December 3, 1921, in the Township of Beaver Dam, Dodge County to James and Grace (Buursma) Meekma. She graduated from Fall River High School in the Class of 1939.

Catherine was employed at Borden's in Madison and the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue and Employee Trust Funds. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon.

Grandma is survived by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Atkinson; two grandchildren: Michael (Traci) Atkinson and their children: Madelyne and Maverick, and Michelle (Cory) Harmon and their children: Clayton and Carter; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wallace, her sons: Stewart and Douglas, four sisters and two brothers.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.