Fury, John Joseph

VERONA - John Joseph Fury, age 71, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A public visitation will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding, with inurnment in the parish cemetery to follow. Friends and family who wish to view the service via livestream may visit www.sfxcrossplains.org and select Live Stream under the About tab. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be given to UW Health Transplant Fund, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association or St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.