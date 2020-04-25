Fury, John J.

John valued most his faith, family and friends. He always made it a priority to attend all events involving his children and grandchildren and made frequent trips back to his hometown to visit his mother, siblings and high school classmates. He had a love for classic cars and owned a few through the years. He was a strong supporter of UW Athletics and the Mendota Gridiron Club. His favorite hobby was woodworking. He made several treasured projects for his grandchildren, e.g. wooden rocking horses and rocking motorcycles, a doll house and many wooden cars and trucks.

John’s favorite place to go to relax from the stress of his work was to the Fury Family Cabin. He referred to it as his “heaven on earth” and his many hours spent mowing the grass on his tractor or lawnmower as his “shrink time.” He loved being outdoors up there, observing all the birds, turkey, deer and other wildlife as well as walking or riding on the trails searching the woods for mushrooms, wildflowers and antler sheds. John spent Sunday mornings at the cabin listening to Elvis Gospel Music. Trips to the cabin were often filled with other family and friends gathering there creating many fond memories.

When John was recuperating at home prior to his stroke, he wrote his grandchildren a letter. Part of this letter included the following: