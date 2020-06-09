Furrer, Nellie K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUBA CITY / FENNIMORE - Nellie Katherine Furrer, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Grand Island, Fla., with her beloved family by her side. She was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of William and Lelia (Skaife) Loy.

Nellie graduated from Fennimore High School where she was the Homecoming Queen and escorted by the King, Duane Furrer. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Duane, on Oct. 18, 1958, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore. Nellie was employed at the First State Bank in Fennimore. She always had a wonderful smile to welcome everyone she served. She was a dedicated employee for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995. In the winter months, she and Duane resided at Sun Lake Estates in Grand Island, Fla., for the past 20 years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Nellie adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always there to support them through their endeavors. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Badgers and the Brewers. Nellie and Duane traveled to numerous Big Ten stadiums and many bowl games to support the Badgers. She also enjoyed playing many card games, especially Bridge, and an occasional game of bingo along with a trip to the casino to play the slots.