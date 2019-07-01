OSHKOSH—Bonnie Kay Funseth was born on November 23, 1944, and died on June 29, 2019. Bonnie will join her parents, Orville and Hilda Funseth; her siblings, John Funseth, Dennis Funseth, and Donna (Field) Funseth, sister-in-law, Karen Heimerman Friebel, brother-in-law, and Charles Jacobson in Heaven.
Bonnie was born on the Funseth family home farm near New Glarus, Wis. She loved horses when she young and she was able to tame many for others. She also loved to golf, fish, her birds, tending her flowers, and the great outdoors. Going to Florida to Deb’s for the winter was also special to her. Bonnie had a big circle of family and friends. Bonnie always had a smile on her face with a laugh that was contagious. Her friends helped her through her many medical issues. She was married on July 21, 2017, to Judy Jacobson. They lived together in the Oshkosh area near Lake Butte des Morts. Hospice Home Care helped in the final months (Tina and Malinda). Many other friends and family helped with love, food, visits, and prayers.
Bonnie is survived by her spouse, Judy Jacobson; her sister, Jean Funseth Duerst Tammi; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Joanne) Jacobson and Richard (Sue) Jacobson; sisters-in-law, Jane Lewandowski and Mary (Gary) Townsend. Also survived by her longtime friend, K.P.; and her dog, Tiki. She has many, many more friends, relatives and cousins. Thank you all for the friendships, love, and support you gave to our dear Bonnie all the years of her life. Bless you all!
There will be a private funeral and a Celebration of Life on a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Oshkosh Animal Shelter.