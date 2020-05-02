Funck, Jr., James

SUN PRAIRIE - James Funck, Jr., age 90, of Sun Prairie passed away April 29, 2020, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King Wis. He was born in Annville, Penn. on Nov. 21, 1929, to James and Mabel (Ober) Funck. A 1948 graduate of Annville High School, he is preceded in death by wife, Enid (Prince); parents, James and Mabel; sisters, Georgeanna, Margie, and Gladys; and by daughter, Janice (Timothy) McCutcheon. Jim is survived by his children, Michael Funck (Pamela Satre) of Prior Lake, Minn., Geraldine Funck of Denver, Colo., Deborah (Don) Veith of Sun Prairie, Wis., Christine Setchell of Conroe, Texas, Margaret Funck of Sun Prairie, and Steven Funck of North Hollywood, Calif; grandchildren, Katie (AJ) Lowrey, Kelly (Chris) Smith, Whitney McCutcheon, Carrie Setchell, Matthew Setchell, Stuart Slattery, and Jennifer (Slattery) Hughes; and nine great-grandchildren. Jim enlisted in the Air Force after High School. He proudly served for more than 26 years, was a Berlin Airlift participant, Korean War Veteran, and Vietnam Era Veteran. While stationed in England, Jim met and married Liverpool’s Enid Mary Prince in 1950 and began their more than 60 wonderful years together. After his Air Force retirement in 1974, Jim opened Funck’s Appliance Service on Main Street in Sun Prairie and served the community with appliance sales and service for more than 18 years. Among his many lifelong passions were bowling and auto racing. At Prairie Lanes, he regularly rolled high scores and sponsored several league teams. At the racetrack, he did timing and scorekeeping for the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association and especially loved working the races at Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for the support and care they provided Jim during his time there. In light of the current circumstances, a small memorial gathering for immediate family only is planned. If you wish to make a memorial donation, the family asks that you contribute to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please include a note that your memorial is for James Funck and provide your contact information so that we can recognize you. Wisconsin Veterans Home at King James Funck Memorial c/o Nick Peskie N2665 County Rd. QQ King, Wis. 54946 National Processing Center Alzheimer's Association P. O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 Or visit https://www.alz.org/