Fuller, William J.

MADISON - William J. Fuller, 93, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away March 20, 2020. Bill was a lifelong educator who was respected and loved beyond measure. Born in Minneapolis, he was raised in Superior, Wis. He graduated from Central High School in 1945 and UW-Superior in 1951.

Bill taught in Northwood Schools, was a supervising principal in the St. Croix School District before moving his family to Madison, Wis., in 1963, where he spent 28 years as a middle school guidance counselor at Schenk. A strong advocate for the disabled, Bill was active in both the Madison and state chapters of ARC. He was a former member of Lake Edge UCC.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Laura H. Fuller.

He is survived by his children, Julie of Madison; Bill (Lynn) of Cupertino, Calif. Tim (Rita Goodrich) of St. Paul, Minn., Tom (Zoya) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Laurie (Mike Thomas) of Maitland, Fla.; and ten grandchildren, William, Tracey, Daniela, Frances, Isabella, Thomas, Margaret and Timothy Fuller, Caroline and Zoey Thomas. A memorial service will be planned for summer. Donations to Laura and Bill Fuller Music Education Scholarship, 1305 Cleveland Ave. N., St. Paul, Minn. 55108 or MARC East, 66 Buttonwood Ct., Madison Wis. 53718.

