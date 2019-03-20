Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Robert D. Fuller, age 89, passed away on March 17, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison and again at church, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

A full obituary will be published later this week.

