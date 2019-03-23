MADISON - Robert D. Fuller, age 89, passed away on March 17, 2019. Bob was a wonderful man who was loved by all who had the opportunity to meet, work, play and laugh with him. "Sonny," as he was referred to by family and friends, was an amazing husband, father and friend. Sonny was born June 15, 1929, to Dewey and Florence Fuller in Madison, where he grew up and made lifelong friends. He married the love of his life, Mary J. Vultaggio, on June 24, 1950. After working for the Madison Street Department, he served in the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he had a career with the Madison Fire Department for 33 years, and retired as a lieutenant. Wingra Canoe and Sailing Center was a family business that he operated for 40 years.
Being a lifelong "South Sider," Sonny became instrumental in organizing and coaching youth hockey for the Southside Saints. He also umpired for the Men's Recreational Department baseball team at Franklin Field. Sonny had a passion for entertaining people. He loved to cook, especially spaghetti on the board. His other hobbies included family time, hunting and fishing.
Many of us will recall his quick wit and loads of funny stories. He was a task master that will always be respected by those who worked with him on numerous committees. If you were lucky to work with him, you became "family."
Loved ones that cleared the path for Sonny are his father; mother; sister, Betty Thon; and son-in-law, Fred Woerpel. Those of us that will miss him until we meet again are his wife, Mary Fuller; son, Bobby (Sandy) Fuller; daughter, Marie Woerpel; son, Jimmy Fuller; grandchildren, Travis (Amy) Wiersma, Lora Woerpel and Megan (Sergio) Vilchiz; and great-grandchildren, Dakota Wills, Seth Wiersma, Christian Woerpel, Arianna Vilchiz and Gabriel Vilchiz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and again at church, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.