Fuller, Elizabeth

MADISON - Elizabeth Fuller, age 81 of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She was born in Jump River, WI in 1938, the oldest of 7 children. She spent her early childhood on her grandparents' farm in Leipsic. From there, the family moved to Roller Avenue in Beaver Dam where she attended St. Peter's Catholic School.
She married the love of her life, and her high school sweetheart, Richard Kleindl. Years after his passing, she married Keith Fuller. Upon their divorce in 1975, she moved the family to Madison.
For a while, she enjoyed a career as a licensed real estate agent before moving on to the UW Hospital systems as a Unit Clerk. After a short retirement and some time in CA and TN, she returned to Madison and then worked at Dean Healthcare until retiring in 2009.
She loved being a Grandma more than anything, to all of her 14 grandchildren. This next generation kept her busy: school concerts, sleepovers and going out for pancakes, water ski practice, baseball, football and hockey games. Christmas was her favorite holiday and shopping for the little ones became her year-round sport. She enjoyed taking them on road trips back to Beaver Dam to visit family and friends or just wandering the countryside in Gypsy fashion.
She was always up for an adventure and doing things that were on the bucket list she did not know she had - flying in a WWI open air bi-plane, baseball games at Wrigley Field where she was a good sport about wearing a Cubs shirt even though she was a Brewers fan, Elvis impersonators, visiting Graceland, theatre in Chicago, the Ferris wheel at Navy Pier (who knew she was afraid of heights), orchestra concerts with her friends, road tripping to Nashville for a show at the Grand Ole Opry, riverboat rides on the Hudson, walking the beaches of south Florida, boat rides to see the dolphins and so much more.
She is survived by her children, James Kleindl of Beaver Dam, WI, John (Jamie) Kleindl of Allison Park, PA, Richard (Patricia) Kleindl of Madison, WI, David Kleindl of Portage, WI, Duane Fuller of Beaver Dam, WI, Joy Webb of Libertyville, IL and Patricia Fuller of Madison, WI; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her sisters and a brother, all of Beaver Dam, along with aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews, both near and far.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Kleindl; husband, Richard Kleindl; parents, Joy and Herbert Sturm; sister, Jill Sturm; nephew, Michael Pavelka; in-laws, Bernice and Wilbert Kleindl; great-granddaughter, Jada Nicole, and daughter Catherine Watson (Joseph).
A private service was held on Saturday, May 23 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam, WI. Celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com
