Fuller, Dennis R.

OXFORD / POYNETTE - Dennis R. Fuller, age 71, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home in Oxford Township, from complications of diabetes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 655 S. Main St., Poynette, with Fr. Balaraju Eturi and Fr. Raymond Dischler presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the church, and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.