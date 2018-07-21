COLUMBUS / BEAVER DAM—Charles Lee “Charlie” Fuller, age 79, died on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. Charles owned and operated Fuller’s Super Valu in Columbus and Fuller’s Piggly Wiggly in Lodi.
Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynne of Beaver Dam; four children, Lori (Thomas) Fuller-Ehrke of Columbus, Bradley Fuller of Beaver Dam, Kirsten (Steven) Fuller Kaufmann of St. Paul, Minn. and Jamison (Denise) Fuller of Round Lake, Ill.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and expecting a great-granddaughter; one brother, Mike (Jeanine) Fuller; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Anne Traynor and staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their 17 year commitment to Charles’ long battle with lung cancer, and the entire staff at Hillside Home & Health Rehabilitation, where Charles and his family were so lovingly cared for.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. The Rev. Kim Brumm will officiate. Interment will be in the Jackson Township Cemetery in rural Owasa, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be directed to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.