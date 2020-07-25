Fuhrman, Betty R.

She was born in Shawano on Oct. 13, 1927, the daughter of Frank and Frieda (Martens) Sperberg. Betty spent her childhood in Shawano, graduating from Shawano High School in 1945. On June 12, 1954 Betty was united in marriage to Herbert Fuhrman at the Shawano United Methodist Church. Betty and Herb moved to Stoughton in 1958. She worked in the office at Uniroyal prior to the birth of her children and returned to work there once her children were in school.