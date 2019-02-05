MADISON - Ronald "Tony" Fucile passed from this world into the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Tony was assisted on this journey by Shary, his loving, adoring and dedicated wife. She was Tony's constant companion, caregiver and light of his life. Tony and Shary's saying, "Just you and I," symbolized their strength together and enabled them to transcend outside negativity. The Lord defines true love, and He must be pleased, as they unwaveringly demonstrated a 37-year epic romance of selfless devotion. When God reunites Tony and Shary, it will be for them once again, "Just you and I."
Tony's legacy is displayed in the many homes, churches, and commercial dwellings all over the Madison area and Midwest, whose construction he oversaw as a general superintendent. Tony spent over 50 honorable years in the construction trade, developing skills as a young apprentice, owning his own company, and serving as a general superintendent, responsible for many multi-million-dollar projects. Tony was the rare man who was passionate about his profession and spent years honing his craft. He was an inspiring leader of men who was tough, but always led with fairness and compassion for the hundreds of craftsmen he trained, led and inspired. His men affectionately coined a simple sobriquet, "The Boss," which succinctly described their respect and his stature amongst his peers. Tony inculcated hard work, perseverance and pride in a task well done were intrinsic to a sound character. This, too, is part of his legacy
Tony was born in 1939, and grew up in an Italian South Milwaukee community, with four siblings, his mother, Kay, and adopted father, Dovilio, who both preceded him in death. He had a stint in the U.S. Air Force, and several jobs in his youth before his construction career. Tony was married before he met Shary and had four children. He worked for over 25 years for McGann Construction, retiring in 2007, proud of a 50-year work career.
Tony will be greatly missed by his wife; stepson; daughter-in-law and family; as well as the countless people he influenced during his career and his friends in retirement. He was an unusual man, an anachronism in today's culture, unapologetically eschewing political correctness, championing virtuous masculinity and he understood the value of hard work as a timeless self-evident truth. By example, he authentically lived these values, and improved the lives of those that knew and loved him.
