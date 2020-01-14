LODI - Fryman, Mary Elizabeth"LODI"Mary Elizabeth Bohl Fryman, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020. Mary was born in Mount Hope, Wis. on March 25, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Neomi Richard Bohl. She received a BS in Education from UW Platteville in 1951 and after graduation, she took a job in Lodi at the local elementary school where she continued to teach for 40 years.

Mary married David Fryman of Lodi on July 14, 1954. They had one son, Joseph, who was the joy of their life. Mary and David enjoyed golfing, traveling, and they particularly enjoyed taking Joe to golf tournaments. Mary was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Ladies Christian Women. She enjoyed quilting, watercolor painting, and playing bridge.

Mary is survived by her son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Pam; two grandchildren, Angela (Rodney) Sexton and Adam (Katie) Fryman; four great-grandchildren, Harper, Peyton, Owen and Grayson; brother-in-law, Don Fryman and his wife, Phyllis; brother-in-law, Terrill Novinskie; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David and her sister, JoeAnn Novinskie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family would like to thank the staff of Divine Rehab and Nursing of Lodi for the loving care of their Mother over these past five years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201

