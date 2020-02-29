Fryman, Donald D.

LODI — Donald Fryman, age 86, of Lodi, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15, 1933.

Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 62 years; three children, Kathy (Michael) Barrow, Mark (Laurie) Fryman, Karol (Randy Keefe) Meicher; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and a nephew. Don’s wishes were to have a private family service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

