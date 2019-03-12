MADISON - George Clayton Frye, age 82, passed away on March 5, 2019, at his home in Madison. George was born on Jan. 19, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa., to George and Ethel (Thomas) Frye. He grew up in Havertown, Pa., graduated from Haverford High School, and attended Pierce Business School before joining the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he worked as a trusted clerk and valued employee at Philadelphia Electric Company until his retirement. In 1964, he married Marilyn "Mary" Golden and became a cherished member of the Golden clan. In 2001, George and Mary moved to Madison to be close to their grandchildren.
In 1966, through the witness of a neighbor, George became a Christian. He loved the Lord and served God by serving as an elder, teacher, choir member and usher and by being a witness to and an instrument of God's grace and love.
Among his many interests in retirement, George loved to sing and listen to barbershop harmony. Upon moving to Madison, he joined the local barbershop chorus, the Capitol Chordsmen. George loved watching movies, especially classic movies and movies with classic themes. After watching the Titanic, he became fascinated with the stories of those who boarded the Titanic and read everything he could about their lives. Above all, he loved his family and was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of 54 years; children, Mary Ann, Steven (Nancy Goyings), Christopher (Ines Paez-Frye); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Lois) Frye; and many nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank the many family members and friends, as well as SSM Home Health and HospiceCare who helped care for George during his journey to heaven.
A Memorial Service will take place at at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison. Prior to the service there will be a time of visitation from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in George's name to Outreach for World Hope, in care of Kim and Randy Tews, 3099 Timber Lane, Verona, WI 53593, and Serving Alongside International, PO Box 46546, Madison, WI 53744.