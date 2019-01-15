Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Dennis Dean Frye, age 66, of Sun Prairie passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with Leukemia. He was born on Sept. 16, 1952, in Baraboo, the son of Arlys and Josephine Frye.

A lifelong cook, Dennis worked at many area restaurants. Most recently he worked as a deli clerk at Cabela's. Dennis had an adventurous spirit. He enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle, shooting pool and being an avid Badgers and Packers fan.

Dennis is survived by his significant other, Patricia Meinholz; his mother, Josephine; sister, Rene Villani; and brothers, Claude, Terry, and Jeff. He was preceded in death by his father, Arlis, and his brother, Martin "Munchie".

A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held this summer. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

