Fry, Phillip “Phil”

MARSHALL - Phillip “Phil” Fry, age 73, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Phil is survived by his wife, Brenda and his children. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and again at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Feb 5
Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phillip's Service begins.
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phillip's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phillip's Visitation begins.

