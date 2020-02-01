Fry, Phillip “Phil”

You have free articles remaining.
MARSHALL - Phillip “Phil” Fry, age 73, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Phil is survived by his wife, Brenda and his children. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and again at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
