MIDDLETON - Mary Elizabeth (Wilson) Froemming, 98, died gently at home in Madison on Sept. 10, 2019. Known as Betty to family and friends, she was born in Stillwater, Minn. on Aug. 23, 1921, to Chester Sawyer Wilson and Mary Elizabeth (Beatty) Wilson. She met and married (1942) Gale Froemming of Milwaukee at the University of Wisconsin.
Both Betty and Gale had a strong desire to travel and spend enough time in other parts of the world to really get to know them. Over the course of their life together, Betty did the work of planning, moving and making a home in three U.S. states and nine countries in Africa, South America, Asia and Europe. Meanwhile, Betty earned her B.A. in education (with high distinction) from the University of Arizona. In 1977, Betty returned to live in Wis., and became a very active member of Unitarian Church North in Mequon. In 2001, she moved to Madison where she involved herself in the Madison Society of Friends and her community at Middleton Glen, while keeping her interest in many political and social causes.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Gale, in 1978; her sister, Barbara Badger; and her daughter-in-law, Sara Satterthwaite. She is survived by her six children, Neil (Chandanie and Sara), Beth (John), Roy (Terri), Alice (Steve), MaryAnn (Kelly), and Kate (Randy); her seven grandchildren, Nicole (Johnny), Rebecca (Jason), Heather (Sean), Keith (Jessie), Tony, Jyothi and Naveen; and her two great-grandchildren, Kestrel and Elise; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. The family is grateful for her two caregivers, Naffie and Casey whose extraordinary care and friendship helped to make Betty’s last year easy and calm. She is remembered as a great cook, a woman of extraordinary intelligence, curiosity, balance and fairness with a ready laugh and most of all, one of the kindest people on the planet.
We remember Betty listening to Chapter a Day from our childhoods onward and request that memorial donations be made to Wisconsin Public Radio, in lieu of flowers.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Society of Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison.
