Froemming, Dorothy M.

STOUGHTON/COOKSVILLE - Dorothy M. Froemming, age 91, a lifelong resident of Stoughton, formerly of Edgerton, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dorothy was born on July 10, 1928, to Elmer and Minnie (nee, Jortzig) Froemming in Lake Mills. Dorothy worked as industrial packager for the former Stearns Chemical Company, retiring in 1987. Dorothy was a member of Cooksville Lutheran Church of Evansville and the Cooksville Church Women and Alter Guild. Dorothy loved fishing and spending time with her sister and brother, before they passed away. Survivors include her dear cousins and close friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Minnie; her brother Phillip, and her sister Jeanette. A private burial will take place at Cooksville Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date at church. The family deeply appreciates the care given to Dorothy from everyone at Skaalen Home. The family would also deeply appreciate donations to the Cooksville Lutheran Church and Skaalen Home in Dorothy’s name.