MADISON - Joan Fritz, age 75, of Madison, passed away of a broken heart, at Agrace HospiceCare on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 12, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of David and Betty (Bruns) Bradley. Joan graduated from Madison East High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Fritz, on April 19, 1965, and they were married 54 years, before his passing on June 26, 2019.
Joan was a registered nurse, where she was employed at Madison General Hospital and Madison Methodist Hospital and retired from the Madison School District. She was a confirmed and longtime member of Lakeview Lutheran Church. Joan loved to cook, bake, and make crafts and paint ceramics. She was a wonderful storyteller, mother, best friend and had a special place in her heart for animals. Most of all, Joan enjoyed being with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her son, Bill (Carrie) Fritz; daughter, Becky Fritz; daughter-in-law, Dannette Wilson; grandchildren, Drew and Conner Fritz, Morgan (Luke) Vosberg and Kenzie and Macey Scanlon; great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Lainey Vosberg; sister, Karen (Gil) Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Marlene Cone and Dianne Tellok; aunt, Mary (Bob) Peterson; and nephews, Joel, Luke and Jordon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepfather, Sexton Birkeland who along with her mother, Betty, provided a loving environment to grow-up in; husband, Bob; son, David; sister, Bobbie Fenne; and brother-in-law, Stan.
Per Joan's request, a celebration of life will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be put in a fund for Joan's grandchildren.
Joan's family would like to give an extra special thank you to the family, friends and neighbors who have given their time, love, and support over the past few years in helping care for Joan and her family. Special recognition goes to her sister, Karen Hoffman; cousin, Jim McCormick and neighbors, Roger and Mikki, Pat and Lisa, Fabian and Lynn, Dave and Mandy, Pat and Shirley, and Jared and Patsy. An additional thank you to all the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, for their amazing care. The family also extends their thanks to Joan's church family, who offered their time and guidance to Joan and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.