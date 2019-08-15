COBB - Phyllis Ann Fritsch, age 77, of Cobb, born April 20, 1942 died on August 14, 2019 at Upland Hills Health Nursing and Rehabilitation center due to pancreatic cancer.
Phyllis was CEO of Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville for the 9 years before retiring in 2013. She also held numerous other positions in her 34 years with UHH.
Phyllis has joined her parents in heaven and leaves behind her husband, Arnold; sons Paul (Jim Hartman) and Wayne (Jessie); grandchildren Paige (Luke) Kramer, Bethany (Bruce) Hart, Karissa Fritsch, Margo Fritsch, and Ryan Fritsch; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Claire Jones and Beth Jones (Jack Engelke)
Funeral services for Phyllis Fritsch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the EDMUND EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH. Pastor Douglas Tremelling will officiate. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Upland Hills Health Foundation or Iowa County Cancer Coalition are encouraged.