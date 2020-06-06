Fritch, Rae Denise

STOUGHTON - Rae Denise Fritch, age 62, died at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Fort Atkinson on Oct. 26, 1957, the daughter of Raymond and Rosemary Fritch. Rae graduated from Indiana School of Optometry. She is survived by her sister, Cyd Bickford of Ridgeway; brothers, Greg (Fran) Fritch of Ridgeway and Randy Fritch of Colorado; niece, Olivia (Jeremiah) Spellman; nephews, Lance (Sarah) Hinrichs, Levi Bickford, Daniel (Andi) Kreul, Devin (Catie) Kreul and Travis Fritch; special aunt and uncle, Louise and Charlie Carter; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. Rae had many special friends and caretakers over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Greg Bickford.