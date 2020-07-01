Friske, Sally A. (nee Powers)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON—Sally A. (nee Powers) Friske, age 86, of Darlington, Wis., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in Darlington. She was born on July 13, 1933, in Waupun, Wis., as the daughter of Clement and Genevieve (Randall) Powers. Sally grew up in Waupun, just a few blocks from the Wisconsin State Prison. Upon graduation from Waupun High School, Sally moved to Milwaukee, Wis., where she attended Wisconsin State College (now UW-Milwaukee), earning a Bachelor of Science in Lower Elementary Education. Her first teaching position was in Janesville, Wis., where she met Howard Friske. They were married on June 18, 1960, in Waupun.

After following numerous career opportunities around the state they settled on a home in Darlington, where Sally once again resided across from the local jail. She worked as an early education teacher’s aid until her retirement in May of 1996, six years after Howard. With newly discovered leisure time, Sally was able dedicate more energy to knitting and golfing, two life-long passions which would carry her farther into retirement. She could also be found on her front porch reading one of the 1,000+ novels she checked out from the local library or following Badgers football, Badgers basketball and professional golf. Sally was a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Darlington, the Local Bridge Club, and an active participant in Bridge games at the Senior center.