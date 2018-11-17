Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON—Jo Jeanne Frisch, age 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, with her friends and family by her side. She was born on March 23, 1947, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ernest and Evelyn (Herr) McQueen. Jo graduated from Middleton High School a while ago. She married William Frisch shortly after that and together they had two children, Kim and Rick.

After the kids were raised, Jo worked until retirement as a file/mail clerk for Cuna Mutual. She enjoyed life to the fullest and will always be remembered for her sense of humor. Above all, Jo treasured time spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including staff at casinos across the country.

Jo is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kim (Jeff) Mickelson; her son, Rick (Paula Duryea) Frisch; her two grandsons, Tanner and Seth Mickelson; siblings, Mike McQueen, Dave (Carolyn) McQueen, Steve (Ann) McQueen, and Vicki (Ron) Homburg; many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Jo’s request, a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Frisch, Jo Jeanne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.