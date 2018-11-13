MIDDLETON—Jo Jeanne Frisch, age 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, with her friends and family by her side. She was born on March 23, 1947, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ernest and Evelyn (Herr) McQueen. Jo graduated from Middleton High School a while ago. She married William Frisch shortly after that and together they had two children, Kim and Rick.
After the kids were raised, Jo worked until retirement as a file/mail clerk for Cuna Mutual. She enjoyed life to the fullest and will always be remembered for her sense of humor. Above all, Jo treasured time spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, including staff at casinos across the country.
Jo is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kim (Jeff) Mickelson; her son, Rick (Paula Duryea) Frisch; her two grandsons, Tanner and Seth Mickelson; siblings, Mike McQueen, Dave (Carolyn) McQueen, Steve (Ann) McQueen, and Vicki (Ron) Homburg; many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
At Jo’s request, a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761