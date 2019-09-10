MADISON - Leon E. Frion, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at McFarland Villa. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
