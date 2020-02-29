Friedman, Gary H.

MADISON - Gary H. Friedman, age 74, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born July 6, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Ida (Ander) Friedman. He married Bonnie Denmark on July 23, 1967, in Chicago, Ill.
Gary Friedman is a mensch! He grew up in Hammond, Indiana and comes from a long line of community leaders. He got his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in 1967, married Bonnie Denmark in 1967 and moved to Madison to attend the UW Law School, from which he was awarded his Juris Doctorate in 1970. He was admitted to the United States Tax Court in 1975.
He has always been an avid golfer and collected stamps as a kid. He makes the world’s finest chicken soup and chopped liver.
In 1979-1980, he was Chair of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Taxation Committee.
A long time ago, a wonderful drawing of him appeared often in an advertisement in the regional edition of Time Magazine.
From 1980-1990, he served as President of Temple Beth El, later served as co-chair of the Temple Building Project’s Capital Campaign from 1996-1997.
He was the recipient of the Ben Minkoff Volunteer Service Award in 1999 and the Jewish Federation of Madison Distinguished Service Award in 2014.
In 2002 and 2003, he served as the Madison Jewish Community Council’s General Campaign Chair.
In 2000, he became active in the North American Reform Movement, serving on its Maintenance of Union Membership Committee for eight years.
A few years before retiring in 2010, he studied for and received his certification for financial planning.
Dad to two daughters, Jennifer, and Ellen, living in New Mexico with her husband, Simcha; and our grandchildren, Akiva, Asher and Temima.
Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie Denmark-Friedman; daughter Jennifer Friedman of Madison, daughter Ellen (Simcha MacGregor) Friedman; grandchildren Akiva, Asher and Temima of New Mexico; brothers Richard (Carol) and Steven (Barb).
He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Ida Friedman.
Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at TEMPLE BETH EL, 2702 Arbor Dr. Madison, committal will follow at Beit Olamim Cemetery, 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison.
Memorials may be made to Temple Beth El Endowment Fund, or Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg
