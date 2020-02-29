Friedman, Gary H.

MADISON - Gary H. Friedman, age 74, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born July 6, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Ida (Ander) Friedman. He married Bonnie Denmark on July 23, 1967, in Chicago, Ill.

Gary Friedman is a mensch! He grew up in Hammond, Indiana and comes from a long line of community leaders. He got his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in 1967, married Bonnie Denmark in 1967 and moved to Madison to attend the UW Law School, from which he was awarded his Juris Doctorate in 1970. He was admitted to the United States Tax Court in 1975.

He has always been an avid golfer and collected stamps as a kid. He makes the world’s finest chicken soup and chopped liver.

In 1979-1980, he was Chair of the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Taxation Committee.

A long time ago, a wonderful drawing of him appeared often in an advertisement in the regional edition of Time Magazine.

From 1980-1990, he served as President of Temple Beth El, later served as co-chair of the Temple Building Project’s Capital Campaign from 1996-1997.