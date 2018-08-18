LODI—Jeremy C. Friedli, age 42, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. He was born on March 26, 1976, and attended Sun Prairie High School. Jeremy had been a long time employee with Crystal Lake Campground before joining Arlington Hardware. On March 6, 2009, he married Michelle Rhinehart. Jeremy had a variety of interests and loved being outdoors, snowmobiling, caring for his dogs, and lived by “work hard and play harder.”
In addition to his wife, Michelle, he is survived by his three sons, Trent Friedli, Austin Ignatov and Max Brozek; two daughters, Taylor Friedli and Cheyenne Rhinehart; father, Claire (Debbie) Friedli; mother, Becky (Ron) Soldner; brother, Shawn Goecks; paternal grandparents, Charles and Eleanor Friedli; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rudy and Alice Redepenning; and uncle, Randy Redepenning.
A Celebration of Jeremy’s Life will be held at CRYSTAL LAKE CAMPGROUND, N550 Gannon Road, Lodi, Wis., from 12 noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, with a prayer service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
