Friedl, Janice Marie "Jan"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Janice Marie "Jan" Friedl, 77, of Madison, passed away May 29, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born on April 24, 1943, to Laurence and Alice (Schey) Johnson in Madison, Wis. Jan graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1961. She married Robert R. Friedl on Jan. 7, 1967.

Jan worked as a cosmetologist, bartender, and waitress. In retirement, Jan and Bob enjoyed spending time at the family cottage they built in Oxford, Wis., travelling, and spending time with their family.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Kevin) Honaker, Madison; son, Brent (Shirley) Friedl, Sparta; and her granddaughter, Becky Honaker. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerry (Kathy) Johnson, Donna (Ronald) Boyer, Dale (Maryann) Johnson, and Alan (Kathi) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. We could not mention family without our extended Snell family: Judy, Jeanne, Kathleen, Tom, Michael, Kevin, Patrick, and Bridget; and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob, and her parents.

In lieu of services, the family invites you to share your memories of Jan at http://www.never-gone.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Friedl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.