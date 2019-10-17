REEDSBURG - Roger A. Friede, Sr., age 93, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment with military honors will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
