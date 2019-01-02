MADISON - Dr. Hans Börje Friede, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully early Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at his home surrounded by family. Hans was born on Sept. 22, 1938, in Lund, Sweden. He was the son of Fritz Evald Friede and Anna Paulina Persson. Hans grew up on the family farm in Lillaröd helping to milk the cows and thin the beets. He took his student degree at Gymnasieskolan Spyken in Lund (1958) and his degree in dentistry at Tandläkarhögskolan in Malmö (1963). Hans completed his residency in Orthodontics in Gothenburg (1970) the final year of which he spent doing research in Chicago at the University of Illinois' Center for Craniofacial Anomalies. It was there he met his future wife, Lois. They were married on April 11, 1971, in Hammarlunda Kyrka in Löberöd, Sweden. Lois and Hans were loving partners for over 47 years as they raised children, created a home together in Mölndal, Sweden and traveled the world together, finally retiring in 2002 to Madison.
Hans devoted his career to improving methods for facial reconstruction and repair in children born with craniofacial abnormalities. He defended his Ph.D. thesis on "Studies on Facial Morphology and Growth in Bilateral Cleft Lip and Palate" in 1977. Hans was on the faculty of the Department of Orthodontics from 1971, until his retirement in 2002. In 1995, he was named Professor of Orthodontics and Jaw Orthopedics at the University of Gothenburg.
After he retired, Hans stayed active in research continuing to publish papers. He also enjoyed restoring antique cars, gardening and spending time with his beloved wife. And of course, no day would be complete without fika at 10 a.m.
Hans is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters, Kathy (Matt) and Karen (Phil); grandchildren, Alex (Caitlin), Sara (Justin), Annie (David), John (Kelsey), Olivia (Max) and Tommy; sister, Ellna (Bengt) Andersson; brother, Ingvar (Gunnel); and nieces and nephews, Magnus, Elisabeth, Helena, Erik, Martin and Lars.
A Memorial Service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Donations may be made in memory of Hans Friede to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (https://join.manyvscancer.org/memorial/memorial-for-hans-fride) or to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.