MADISON—Eugene Ralph Freye, passed on to his eternal rest on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Gene was born on June 14, 1933, in Madison, to Ralph and Irene Freye. Gene graduated from Madison East High School in 1951, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in April, 1953. He did his basic training for 12 weeks at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, and from there was sent to Atlanta General Depot in Atlanta, Ga., for machinist training. He married Beverly Mae Hare, during an eight day leave on Oct. 11, 1953, before shipping out to Camp Drake in Yokahoma, Japan during the Korean War. There he worked with a mobile machine shop for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was discharged in April, 1955, and returned home to Madison and Bev.
Upon his return, he worked for Graber Manufacturing in Middleton, moved to a tool maker, to assistant foreman, and to superintendent of the assembly floor. In 1971, Giddings and Lewis announced the closing of the Gisholt division in Madison, and Gene was offered and accepted the position of foreman in the machine shop at Gilman in Janesville. He was promoted to superintendent of the machine shop and tool crib, and closed out his career in the inspection department and quality control on Jan. 1, 1996, three months short of forty years of service with Giddings and Lewis.
Gene was a longtime member of the Elks Club in Janesville, where he volunteered countless hours to the upkeep and maintenance of the building and grounds.
Gene and Bev raised three children, Jeff (Anne) Freye of Pardeeville, Cynthia (Jim) Crew of Peachtree City, Ga., and Scott (Cathy) Freye of Verona. He leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, Amanda (Caylen) Schroeder, Christina Freye, Briana (Jamie) Enger, Max and Olivia Crew, Sarah (Nick) Schober and Jared Freye; and great-granddaughters, Elliana and Camille Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bev; and youngest son, Scott. Gene has left to cherish his memory, his sisters, Donna Rae and Judy Whiting; and a brother, David Arneal.
The Freye family’s hope is that those of us left to carry on, will treasure the cherished memories we have and that we will look to those memories that now sustain us throughout this struggle we call life.
There will be a visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, July 30, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m., following the visitation. Eugene will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison with military honors after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Columbia Health Care Center, 323 West Monroe St., Wyocena WI. 53969. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
