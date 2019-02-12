Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Thomas Edwin Frey, age 70, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd, Madison.

Frey, Thomas Edwin
