MADISON - Thomas Edwin Frey, age 70, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
Due to extreme weather, we have rescheduled his Memorial Service to Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd., Madison.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
MOST POPULAR
Annual or trial options Cancel anytime
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
MADISON - Thomas Edwin Frey, age 70, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
Due to extreme weather, we have rescheduled his Memorial Service to Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Blvd., Madison.
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Robert Goodman, along with his brother Irwin, dedicated their lives to charitable efforts, giving millions of dollars to a range of causes in the Madison area.
Calling all Wisconsin fans! Join our new Facebook group for all things Badgers sports related ➡️ facebook.com/groups/badgersfans
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.